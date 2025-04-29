Diego Coppola News: Suspended for Inter game

Coppola registered two tackles (two won), five clearances and one interception and picked up his fifth yellow card in Monday's 2-0 loss against Cagliari.

Coppola racked up stats but wasn't great like the rest of the defense in this one. He'll be unavailable versus Inter due to yellow-card accumulation. The coach will have to either change the scheme or turn to a pair of deputies, primarily Flavius Daniliuc and Martin Frese, since Daniele Ghilardi is disqualified as well.