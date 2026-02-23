Diego Coppola News: Two blocks on Saturday
Coppola had 11 clearances in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Toulouse. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 44th minute.
Coppola made 11 clearances, more than any player in the match. It was the first occasion this season where the 22-year-old made more than seven clearances in a league fixture. Coppola made a couple of blocks as well.
