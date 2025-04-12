Diego de Buen News: Scores goal in loss

De Buen scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Friday's 5-3 defeat versus Pachuca.

De Buen played the full match as a central midfielder and notched his first goal of the year via left-footed strike from outside the box in the 53rd minute against Pachuca. He has now started four of the last five games, three of them in midfield and one in defense. While he doesn't score often, he could continue to rack up passes and tackles in upcoming weeks, getting plenty of minutes especially if Jose Rodriguez (undisclosed) remains absent.