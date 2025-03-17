Diego Fagundez News: Eight crosses Sunday

Fagundez had eight crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Portland Timbers.

Fagundez had another productive outing Sunday despite not recording a goal contribution. He set a season high with eight crosses, recorded two accurate crosses in his third consecutive match and created multiple chances. He also failed to record a shot on target in his fourth straight match, although it is not that surprising considering he scored just four goals last season. He was subbed off in the 89th minute for Carlos Garces.