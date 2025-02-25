Diego Fagundez News: Full 90 minutes in opener

Fagundez registered one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-0 loss to San Diego FC.

After playing a full 90 minutes three times in 39 appearances last season, Fagundez put together a full 90 in this season's opener. He also had at least one chance created in 19 outings last season and with one to begin the new campaign, he indicates that he will continue to be a catalyst for his squad.