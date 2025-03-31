Diego Fagundez News: Nice crosses in loss

Fagundez recorded two shots (zero on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Orlando City SC.

Fagundez was very creative and active in the frontline once again Saturday against Orlando but couldn't find a goal contribution, just like in his first five league games this season. The midfield has been highly criticized this season for not being decisive enough for Galaxy, but he has been fulfilling the stats so far. He registered nine crosses Saturday, his highest mark this season, and also set a new season high with two shots. He also created at least two chances, just like in his three previous games, showing he has a positive impact in the creative game of his team. He will look to break the scoreless streak Saturday against Salt Lake.