Diego Fagundez News: Scores equalizer Saturday

Fagundez scored a free kick goal in the 57th minute Saturday, a strike which tied the match at 1-1 and earned Los Angeles a draw playing down a man. It marked Fagundez's first goal contribution of the season. It was the only shot he took in the match and he also recorded three inaccurate crosses on the attack. He was subbed off in the 83rd minute for Tucker Lepley.