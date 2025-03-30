Fantasy Soccer
Diego Garcia News: Scores versus Real Madrid

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Garcia scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Real Madrid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 65th minute.

Garcia scored his third goal of the season Saturday, an unassisted close-range strike in the 34th minute. The goal came on one of his two shots, marking just the third time this season he has taken multiple shots. He also made three clearances and won four duels before he was subbed off in the 83rd minute for Munir El Haddadi.

Diego Garcia
Leganes
