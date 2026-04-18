Diego Gomez Injury: Forced off injured

Gomez was forced off in the 21st minute of Saturday's clash against Tottenham due to an apparent knee injury.

Gomez was forced off early in the match against Tottenham due to an apparent injury on his left knee after an aerial challenge with Destiny Udogie and will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. The forward had started each of the last eight matches, so his potential absence would be a significant blow, with Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter the leading candidates to replace him in attack.