Diego Gomez Injury: Injury less serious than feared

Gomez (knee) underwent an initial scan and the results are more encouraging than initially feared, with coach Fabian Hurzeler confirming he will not be out for months and likely targeting a return in May, according to Andy Naylor of The Athletic. "It's not as bad as we expected. We have to go week to week. It's not an injury that will take him out for months. It is something with his knee. He's had a scan and we will have to rescan it in the next few days, but it is not as bad as some of us thought."

Gomez had been forced off in the 21st minute of Saturday's 2-2 draw against Tottenham, raising serious concerns about a potentially lengthy absence. The positive update from coach Hurzeler is a significant relief for Brighton and Paraguay, with the forward set to miss the Chelsea fixture but targeting a return before the end of the season. Kaoru Mitoma is expected to take on a larger role in the attack during his absence, with the club continuing to monitor the knee closely before the next rescan in the coming days.