Diego Gomez Injury: Misses call Saturday

Gomez (knee) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Wolves.

Gomez has been unable to pass his fitness assessment despite coach Fabian Hurzeler expressing some hope over his condition during the presser, with the caution surrounding his involvement proving well-founded as Brighton refused to take any risks with his recovery. The forward had been targeting a return before the end of the season, but the club prioritized his long-term wellbeing with the World Cup with Paraguay also looming. Kaoru Mitoma is expected to continue in a larger attacking role, with Gomez's availability for the final fixtures of the campaign to be monitored closely.