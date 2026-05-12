Diego Gomez Injury: Targeting return for season finale

Gomez (knee) was ruled out of Saturday's clash against Wolves but is hopeful of featuring in Brighton's final Premier League fixture against Manchester United, though he will not risk anything if not fully fit, according to Felipe Cardenas of The Athletic. "Honestly I feel really good right now. Hopefully I can play and I'm thinking about that last game if I'm fully fit, but I'm not going to risk anything at this point. But the goal is to play that game."

Gomez revealed he feared the worst when he landed awkwardly on his left knee during the draw against Tottenham in April, admitting his first thought was the World Cup with Paraguay. The midfielder is not yet fully fit but is recovering well and remains focused on being at 100 percent for the tournament this summer, where he is expected to be one of Paraguay's standout players in a competitive Group D alongside the United States, Turkiye and Australia. Gomez has contributed five goals and one assist across 30 Premier League appearances, setting career highs in defensive output with 77 tackles, 16 interceptions and 27 clearances, having become just the third Paraguayan to score five or more goals in a single Premier League season.