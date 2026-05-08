Diego Gomez Injury: Unlikely for Wolves clash

Gomez (knee) is being assessed ahead of Saturday's clash against Wolves but is unlikely to feature with coach Fabian Hurzeler unwilling to take any risks with his recovery, according to The Argus.

Gomez had been confirmed as targeting a return before the end of the season, and while manager Hurzeler expressed some hope over his condition, the caution surrounding his involvement suggests he will not be pushed back before he is fully right. Kaoru Mitoma is expected to continue in a larger attacking role if Gomez cannot be cleared, with Brighton keeping a close eye on his knee ahead of the final fixtures of the campaign and with the World Cup with Paraguay looming for him.