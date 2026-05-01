Diego Gomez Injury: Will play again this season

Gomez (knee) is expected to return before the end of the season but is not yet ready to feature, according to coach Fabian Hurzeler, per The Argus.

Gomez had been given an encouraging initial diagnosis after being forced off during the draw against Tottenham, and the confirmation that he will play again this season is a positive sign for both Brighton and Paraguay ahead of the World Cup. The forward will continue to be monitored on a week-to-week basis as the club manages his recovery carefully, with Kaoru Mitoma continuing to take on a larger role in the attack in the meantime. No specific return date has been given beyond the coming weeks, but the direction of his recovery is clearly pointing in the right direction.