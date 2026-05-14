Diego Gomez Injury: Will return vs Leeds

Gomez (knee) could be available for Sunday's game against Leeds United, according to manager Fabian Hurzeler. "He [Gomez] will definitely be an option for Sunday."

Gomez was targeting a return to the squad for the season finale against Manchester United on Sunday, May 24, but he recovered quicker than expected. If fit, Gomez should be a lock to make Paraguay's squad for the 2026 World Cup. The playmaker has started in 25 of his 30 Premier League appearances this term, tallying five goals and one assist.