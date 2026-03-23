Diego Gomez News: Assists Saturday

Gomez assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Liverpool. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 50th minute.

Gomez provided one assist during Saturday's win, making the most of his lone chance created. He was dangerous during limited chances on the ball, and took three shots. Gomez has been good creatively, and has shown the talent to pick apart even the best team. He should continue as a big part of the midfield for the rest of the campaign.