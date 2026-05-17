Diego Gomez News: Option off bench

Gomez (knee) is on the bench for Sunday's clash against Leeds United.

Gomez made a faster-than-expected return from his knee injury, with manager Fabian Hurzeler confirming he would definitely be an option after the playmaker had been targeting the season finale against Manchester United on May 24 as his return date. Brighton opted to ease him back carefully with a bench role rather than throwing him straight into the starting lineup given the type of injury, with his availability ahead of schedule a welcome boost for the final stretch of the campaign. He has started 25 of his 30 Premier League appearances this season, tallying five goals and one assist, and his return strengthens his case for a spot in Paraguay's squad for the 2026 World Cup.