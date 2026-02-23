Diego Gomez News: Scores opener
Gomez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Brentford.
Gomez opened the scoring after converting a rebound from a Ferdi Kadioglu shot that struck the crossbar in the first half of Saturday's win over Brentford, ending his nine-match run without a goal contribution. He added three tackles and one interception in the match. The attacking midfielder has been a regular starter this season, earning 19 starts in 24 Premier League appearances while scoring four goals during that span.
