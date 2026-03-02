Diego Gomez News: Scores opener in 2-1 win
Diego Gomez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Nottingham Forest.
Gomez scored his fifth goal of the season as he helped Brighton take the lead, as they went on to win 2-1. He scored in each of the last two games. He has put a shot on target in each of the last three games, and he has created two chances on six occasions this year.
