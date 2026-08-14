Diego Gomez News: Signs five year contract extension

Gomez signed a new five year contract with Brighton, with an option for an additional year, according to the club. Sporting director Mike Cave said "Diego has been an important player for us since his arrival and we're pleased to have secured his long term future. He has adapted to Premier League football seamlessly and embedded himself as a key player in the squad."

Gomez has made 56 appearances since joining in January 2025, scoring 10 goals in all competitions last season across a range of contributions in midfield. The 23 year old Paraguay international came through Libertad's academy before a spell at Inter Miami, and has earned 20 senior caps for his country, including four at this summer's World Cup, cementing his status as a key figure in Brighton's squad heading into the new 2026/27 Premier League season.