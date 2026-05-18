Diego Gomez News: Three shots in return

Gomez generated three shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Leeds United.

Gomez, who missed the last three matches due to a knee injury, made his return to the pitch Sunday when he replaced Joel Veltman in the 65th minute. He took three shots in his 25 minutes off the bench, but failed to put any of them on target. He may be able to return to the starting XI in Sunday's season finale versus Manchester United.