Diego Gomez News: Travels following injury scare

Gomez has travelled for Thursday's Conference League Qualification final against Tromso.

Gomez had many fantasy owners worried heading into the new season after a video of him surfaced limping to the locker room in their final friendly of the offseason. However, it appears many of those worries can be put to rest, as the midfielder was on the plane and travelled for the match against Tromso. It appears he has avoided an injury, and that could be further reinforced if he takes the field Thursday.