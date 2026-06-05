Diego Gomez News: Will have key role for Paraguay

Gomez will have a prominent role in midfield for Paraguay during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Miguel Almiron and Julio Enciso will be decisive players in the final third for Los Guaranies, but Gomez's intensity and experience in the Premier League will be key in Paraguay's midfield alongside a more defensive-minded player, either Damian Bobadilla or Andres Cubas. Gomez was a regular starter for Brighton in the 2025/26 season, making 26 starts and 32 league appearances while contributing five goals and one assist.