Diego Gonzalez News: Active in final third

Gonzalez generated five shots (three on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Monterrey.

As has been the trend throughout much of the season, Gonzalez was busy in the final meters and represented Atlas' biggest threat to find the back of the net. Gonzalez has gone seven matches without a goal or an assist, however, so his fantasy upside is clearly trending in the wrong direction.