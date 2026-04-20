Diego Gonzalez News: All-around outing in win

Gonzalez recorded one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Santos.

Gonzalez led his team with three chances created and four tackles as he delivered a few corners and free kicks while working in both offensive and defensive tasks on the left flank during this match. However, he was unable to score or assist for the eighth consecutive league game despite tallying 21 shots (eight on target), 27 crosses (11 accurate) and 13 chances created over that span. He should retain some attacking value in upcoming fixtures thanks to his role as the squad's primary set-piece taker.