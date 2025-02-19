Diego Gonzalez News: Attempts 11 crosses in loss
Gonzalez had one shot (zero on goal), 11 crosses (one accurate) and seven corners in Tuesday's 4-0 loss versus Necaxa.
Gonzalez recorded a game-high total of crosses thanks to his involvement in set pieces against Rayos. He also performed better than usual in terms of duels and tackles won, with a 67 and 100 percent success, respectively. Gonzalez's two goals or assists remain the third-most on the squad after seven appearances in the current campaign. Additionally, he has played 90 minutes in two straight matches, scoring once over that span.
