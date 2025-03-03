Diego Gonzalez News: Bags late assist

Gonzalez assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-1 victory against Atlético San Luis.

Gonzalez was back on the bench after five straight starts Sunday, seeing 24 minutes of play late in the contest. He bagged an assist in his short appearance, finding Uros Djurdjevic in the 73rd minute. This is his third goal contribution of the season, with one goal and two assists.