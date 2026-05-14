Diego Gonzalez News: Completes Santos Laguna move

Gonzalez will play for Santos Laguna after leaving Atlas ahead of the 2026/27 season, the club announced Thursday.

Gonzalez was one of his previous team's most impactful attackers over the past year, generating six goals and seven assists in 34 league appearances, although he slowed down in the final stretch of the last season. At his peak, the winger even earned call-ups to the Paraguayan national team in late 2025. He's now joining a competition with Ramiro Sordo, Cristian Dajome and Kevin Palacios (shoulder) for the Laguneros' wide attacking roles.