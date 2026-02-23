Diego Gonzalez headshot

Diego Gonzalez News: Converts penalty in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

February 23, 2026

Gonzalez scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-2 win over Atletico San Luis.

Gonzalez scored from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time and added game-high totals of crosses and chances created, as he took most of his team's set pieces against the Potosinos. He bounced back into the starting lineup following a pair of 45-minute appearances since his return from a muscular injury. With both him and Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez operating in attacking midfield positions, Mateo Garcia dropped to a bench role Saturday. The Paraguayan has now scored and assisted once over his last three league appearances.

