Diego Gonzalez News: Converts penalty in win

Gonzalez scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-2 win over Atletico San Luis.

Gonzalez scored from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time and added game-high totals of crosses and chances created, as he took most of his team's set pieces against the Potosinos. He bounced back into the starting lineup following a pair of 45-minute appearances since his return from a muscular injury. With both him and Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez operating in attacking midfield positions, Mateo Garcia dropped to a bench role Saturday. The Paraguayan has now scored and assisted once over his last three league appearances.