Diego Gonzalez News: Creates three chances in defeat
Gonzalez recorded eight crosses (four accurate), three scoring chances created and five corners in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Santos.
Gonzalez crossed more than seven times for the second straight game, however failing to record an assist once again. Additionally, the three chances created set a new season high for him. His consistent playing time and set-piece deliveries should keep him relevant while he attempts to increase his total of two direct contributions in the current campaign.
