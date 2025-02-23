Fantasy Soccer
Diego Gonzalez headshot

Diego Gonzalez News: Creates three chances in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Gonzalez recorded eight crosses (four accurate), three scoring chances created and five corners in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Santos.

Gonzalez crossed more than seven times for the second straight game, however failing to record an assist once again. Additionally, the three chances created set a new season high for him. His consistent playing time and set-piece deliveries should keep him relevant while he attempts to increase his total of two direct contributions in the current campaign.

Diego Gonzalez
Atlas
