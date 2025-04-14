Diego Gonzalez News: Picks up fifth yellow card

Gonzalez is serving a one-match suspension after receiving his fifth yellow card of the Clausura campaign during Saturday's loss to Toluca, according to the FMF disciplinary report.

Gonzalez had been pushing for a start and finally got the nod in the previous game, although he ended up losing the opportunity to participate in the midweek trip to Queretaro. Consequently, he'll look to bounce back Saturday against city rivals Chivas. His spot in the lineup and set-piece tasks might shift to the recently recovered Gustavo Del Prete, with other alternatives including Matias Coccaro and Jesus Serrato.