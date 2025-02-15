Diego Gonzalez News: Scores against Puebla

Gonzalez scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-2 win over Puebla. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 69th minute.

Gonzalez found the back of the net from inside the box in stoppage time during the draw. It was his second goal or assist in six matches played since joining Atlas for the Clausura 2025 campaign. Additionally, this was the first time he completed the full 90 minutes and took multiple shots. He has featured as a central attacking midfielder while delivering some of his side's set pieces in almost every game.