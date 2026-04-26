Diego Gonzalez News: Sets up late winner

Gonzalez assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus América.

Gonzalez set up Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez's winner in the 94th minute after an excellent ball-carrying sequence. Gonzalez created four chances in the match and also contributed defensively with two clearances. This was his first goal contribution in over two months, finishing the Clausura with three goal contributions.