Diego Gonzalez News: Wins nine duels against Tuzos

Gonzalez had one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Pachuca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 29th minute.

Gonzalez succeeded in ground duels and dribbling play but wasn't really influential near the opposition goal during the draw. He recorded 57 minutes on the field as an emergency starter due to Eduardo Aguirre's (undisclosed) injury. Despite his constant set-piece duties, Gonzalez's fantasy value could be reduced if he makes short appearances, especially with the possibility of Gustavo Del Prete returning to the starting lineup.