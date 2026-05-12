Diego Henrique Borges da Silva Injury: Back in training

Borges (groin) has returned to practice ahead of the midweek game against Los Angeles Galaxy, Daniel Sperry of The Kansas City Star reports.

Borges could be in contention soon after missing three weeks of activity due to his injury. The central defender has made two league starts this season, racking up at least five clearances in each of those contests. If he returns for upcoming matches, he'll add an option in the competition with current starters Ethan Bartlow and Wyatt Meyer.