Diego Henrique Borges da Silva Injury: Clears report ahead of St. Louis match

Borges (quad) is absent from the injury report and looks poised to be available for Wednesday's match against St. Louis City, according to the MLS Player Status Report.

Borges's clearance from the injury report comes after a season largely disrupted by a quad problem that limited him to just three MLS appearances. With so little match action banked, he's expected to be eased back in gradually rather than thrown into extended minutes right away. His return nonetheless gives the club a fresh body to call on if needed for Wednesday's game. It will likely take him some time to rediscover his rhythm after such a lengthy layoff.