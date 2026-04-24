Diego Henrique Borges da Silva Injury: Uncertain with groin issue
Borges is facing a late decision on his availability for Saturday's visit to Chicago as he looks to recover from a groin injury, the club reported Friday.
Borges is at risk of dropping out of the squad after making his first two starts of the season alongside Ethan Bartlow at center-back. If the youngster is not ready for the next games, his place could be covered by Jansen Miller, who could absorb his clearance production.
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