Diego Henrique Borges da Silva News: Unused substiture Wednesday

Borges (groin) was an unused substitute in Wednesday's 3-1 victory against LA Galaxy, confirming his return to the matchday squad after missing three weeks of activity with an injury.

Borges has been back in practice ahead of the Galaxy fixture and his inclusion in the squad is a clean bill of health heading into upcoming fixtures. The central defender has made two league starts this season, recording at least five clearances in each, and his return gives Sporting Kansas City more defensive options to complement current starters Ethan Bartlow and Wyatt Meyer as the MLS season progresses.