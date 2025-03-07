Diego Hernandez News: Joins Everton Vina del Mar
Hernandez moved to Chilean team Everton following his departure from Leon, according to the club.
Hernandez made only 13 Liga MX appearances for La Fiera, standing out as a set-piece taker and scoring two goals plus two assists over that span. He's capable of playing an offensive role on either flank but may continue struggle with disciplinary problems given his consistent number of fouls.
Diego Hernandez
Free Agent
