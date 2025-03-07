Diego Lainez Injury: Dealing with injury

Lainez is sidelined as he recovers from discomfort in his right leg, Gilberto Galvan of Once Diario reported Monday.

Lainez missed a league clash against Necaxa through suspension and suffered the fitness issue prior to the week 11 fixture versus Gallos. This news adds another blow to the Tigers' offense with both Andre-Pierre Gignac (leg) and Ozziel Herrera (hip) also out. Consequently, both Marcelo Flores and Sebastian Cordova have been selected to face Queretaro, while Uriel Antuna and Raymundo Fulgencio could see minutes off the bench.