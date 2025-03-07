Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Diego Lainez headshot

Diego Lainez Injury: Dealing with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Lainez is sidelined as he recovers from discomfort in his right leg, Gilberto Galvan of Once Diario reported Monday.

Lainez missed a league clash against Necaxa through suspension and suffered the fitness issue prior to the week 11 fixture versus Gallos. This news adds another blow to the Tigers' offense with both Andre-Pierre Gignac (leg) and Ozziel Herrera (hip) also out. Consequently, both Marcelo Flores and Sebastian Cordova have been selected to face Queretaro, while Uriel Antuna and Raymundo Fulgencio could see minutes off the bench.

Diego Lainez
Tigres UANL
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now