Diego Lainez News: Active in defeat

Lainez (leg) recorded two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-0 loss versus America.

Lainez featured as a left wing-back in his return from injury, taking Jesus Garza's place in the lineup against the champions. The attacker had been rather active before missing three league matches due to the issue, with his two goals and two assists still ranking second and first on the squad, respectively. However, moving to a more defensive position as part of a back five may reduce his ability to produce up front.