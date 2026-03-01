Diego Lainez News: Another goal contribution

Lainez assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 4-1 win over América. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 32nd minute.

In the five February games Tigers logged, Lainez either scored or assisted in three appearances. Considering that he did both on Feb. 1, he will finish this past month with two goals and two assists. For the season, Lainez is up to 13 G/A, meaning he logged almost a third of his goals and assists in the last month.