Lainez raised his team's level through dribbling play and even fired a dangerous shot that ended up being deflected by Marco Farfan into the net in the 73rd minute of the game. The Mexican international added to his total of four assists, which, along with his four goals, reflect his impactful performance in the Apertura tournament. He's expected to return to the starting lineup for the knockout stage after being relegated to a backup role so that Diego Sanchez could log some minutes and help the team fulfill the youth player participation requirement.