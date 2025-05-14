Diego Lainez News: Provides assist in draw

Lainez was subbed off due to injury in the 79th minute of Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Club Necaxa. He assisted once to go with five crosses (one accurate) and five chances created before exiting the match.

Lainez helped open up the scoring in the quarter-finals as he delivered a cross towards Juan Francisco Brunetta, who then took a shot that deflected into the back of the net. Additionally, he created five chances before having to leave in the 79th minute with an undisclosed injury. His availability for the semi-finals is yet to be determined.