Diego Lainez News: Scores in win

Lainez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul.

Lainez notched his second goal of the Clausura as he opened up the scoring in the 47th minute with a shot from long-range that went off the post and into the back of the net. Additionally, the attacking midfielder had a defensive contribution as he won five tackles in the match.