Diego Lainez headshot

Diego Lainez News: Scores in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Lainez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul.

Lainez notched his second goal of the Clausura as he opened up the scoring in the 47th minute with a shot from long-range that went off the post and into the back of the net. Additionally, the attacking midfielder had a defensive contribution as he won five tackles in the match.

Diego Lainez
Tigres UANL
