Lainez achieved the fifth home goal through a diving header during the 88th minute of this game. Other than that, the winger won three of his seven ground duels in 26 minutes of play as a substitute. He was excluded from the starting lineup for the first time in the current Liga MX campaign, though it could have been a case of rest after his activity with the Mexican national team. Thus, he may eventually regain a spot from either Diego Sanchez or Ozziel Herrera. Lainez has now scored three goals and three assists, the latter of which is the joint-highest figure on the squad, over 13 Apertura matches played.