Diego Lainez News: Sends 10 crosses in defeat

Lainez had two shots (zero on goal), 10 crosses (four accurate) and seven corners in Tuesday's 1-0 loss against Juárez. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 95th minute.

Lainez wasn't accurate with most of his deliveries, as evidenced by his 40 percent success rate in his cross and his two shots off target. However, he was active in the final third, and that's enough to highlight him among his teammates. Plus, he earned decent value due to his role in set-piece situations. He'll look to continue on the same form versus Necaxa this weekend.