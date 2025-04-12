Diego Lainez News: Sent off Saturday

Lainez received a red card during Saturday's clash versus Monterrey.

Lainez struggled to defend in a wing-back position and ended up committing a penalty kick with one of his three fouls, which also earned him his second yellow card of the match against the city rivals. Consequently, he'll be banned for the week 16 trip to Pachuca, with his next chance to reappear coming in an April 19 fixture versus Pumas. Meanwhile, all of Jesus Alberto Angulo, Jesus Garza and Marcelo Flores will be options to work on the left flank.