Diego Lainez News: Suspended due to card accumulation

Lainez is ineligible for the week 14 clash with Chivas because he racked up five yellow cards over his previous Clausura appearances, the FMF disciplinary committee reported Tuesday.

Lainez will be forced to miss one league game before returning to face Necaxa on April 17. Despite being a regular starter and a standout performer in some of the early contests, the winger has lost a bit of momentum lately, failing to score or assist in seven straight matches across all competitions. His ban could result in opportunities for Marcelo Flores and Diego Sanchez, with the latter perhaps recording plenty of minutes since Tigres are far from meeting the youth participation rule.