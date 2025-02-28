Diego Lainez News: Suspended for card accumulation

Lainez is serving a one-game ban because he received his fifth yellow card of the season in the week nine match against Bravos, according to the FMF disciplinary report.

Lainez won't be eligible Saturday versus Necaxa and could bounce back in the March 7 clash with Queretaro, although he may instead get plenty of minutes in the CONCACAF Champions Cup series against Cincinnati. The winger's absence adds another blow to a Tigres offense that is also missing Ozziel Herrera (hip) and Andre-Pierre Gignac (leg), while allowing a rare opportunity for either Uriel Antuna or Raymundo Fulgencio to feature.